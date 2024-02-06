The Cape Girardeau School Board approved a $500,000 grant proposal to fund school safety Monday night.

With the board's vote, the district will now submit a proposal for approval to the Department of Justice for its Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) Grant.

Money from the grant will go toward equipment for school security. Cape Girardeau School District assistant superintendent Josh Crowell said the grant would help the district update security cameras and radios.

The district would also use money from the grant to place bullet-resistant film for windows across district properties and buy mobile metal detectors, locks and new security lighting.

"We're very well off right now, but we can always be better, and this grant would help us do that," Crowell said.