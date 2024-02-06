The Cape Girardeau School District, with a 2019-2020 enrollment of 4,096, have a much higher percentage of Black and mixed-race students and lower percentages of white, Hispanic and Asian students when compared to national totals.

Demographic information released Tuesday by the district shows:

White only: 50.7%

Black only: 30.6%

Hispanic only: 6.1%

Mixed race: 10.6%

Asian: 2%

The U.S., according to a 2019 Census Bureau estimate, has a population that breaks down this way:

White only: 63.1%

Black only: 13.4%

Hispanic only: 15.1%

Mixed race: 2.5%

Asian: 5.9%

The City of Cape Girardeau, according to a 2019 Census Bureau estimate at www.census.gov, has a population that breaks down this way:

White alone: 78.9%

Black only: 13.3%

Hispanic only: 2.5%

Mixed race: 2.8%

Asian only: 2.7%

“I relish our diversity,” said Neil Glass, district superintendent since 2017, in remarks Monday to the school board.

Students speak

Several Central sophomores came to the board meeting to say racial discrimination, in this time of unrest in the nation, seems to be alive and well at Central High School.