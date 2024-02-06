All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 30, 2020
Cape district has larger percentage of Black, mixed-race students than national average
The Cape Girardeau School District, with a 2019-2020 enrollment of 4,096, have a much higher percentage of Black and mixed-race students and lower percentages of white, Hispanic and Asian students when compared to national totals. Demographic information released Tuesday by the district shows:...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Cape Girardeau School District, with a 2019-2020 enrollment of 4,096, have a much higher percentage of Black and mixed-race students and lower percentages of white, Hispanic and Asian students when compared to national totals.

Demographic information released Tuesday by the district shows:

  • White only: 50.7%
  • Black only: 30.6%
  • Hispanic only: 6.1%
  • Mixed race: 10.6%
  • Asian: 2%

The U.S., according to a 2019 Census Bureau estimate, has a population that breaks down this way:

  • White only: 63.1%
  • Black only: 13.4%
  • Hispanic only: 15.1%
  • Mixed race: 2.5%
  • Asian: 5.9%

The City of Cape Girardeau, according to a 2019 Census Bureau estimate at www.census.gov, has a population that breaks down this way:

  • White alone: 78.9%
  • Black only: 13.3%
  • Hispanic only: 2.5%
  • Mixed race: 2.8%
  • Asian only: 2.7%

“I relish our diversity,” said Neil Glass, district superintendent since 2017, in remarks Monday to the school board.

Students speak

Several Central sophomores came to the board meeting to say racial discrimination, in this time of unrest in the nation, seems to be alive and well at Central High School.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Student Hikmat Roumeny gave a handout to Glass and each of the six board members in attendance detailing the results of what he called a “random survey” of 50 students.

There was but one survey question: “Do you think CHS is racism free?”

Among the responses Roumeny said he received were:

  • “Why do our teachers not understand our ethnicity?”
  • “White people are ruling over other ethnicities in the school.”
  • “The school needs to do a better job of addressing racism.”
  • “I don’t feel safe to talk to my teachers about me getting called things.”
  • “We should be able to know how to take advantage of (Central’s) great diversity.”

Roumeny called on Central administrators to adopt a reporting app students may access to call out racism when encountered.

“Most teachers lack training in Black history,” said fellow sophomore Talia Bowman, “(and) it should be part of diversity training.”

Another 10th grader, Ja’Kwon Gray, noted how Blacks and whites sit apart in different sections at Tiger Stadium games.

Gray spoke of feeling fear on one such occasion.

“I’m not sure how I’m a threat for pulling a pack of Skittles out of my pocket,” he said.

Glass thanked the students for coming forward.

“We intend to take action,” said Glass, who has been with the school district for a total of 12 years.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy