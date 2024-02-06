Cape district announces food benefit for families

Families with at least one student at Cape Girardeau's public schools are eligible for up to $302, per student, in benefits, the district announced this week, and students at other school districts could qualify too.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recently announced that under the Families First Coronavirus Act of 2020, families that qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school may be eligible for a one-time Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefit.

That means any student who qualifies for free or reduced-price meals could be eligible, but students at the Cape Girardeau public schools automatically qualify because of the district's participation in a federal program to allow free breakfast and lunch to every student -- the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, status, said district spokeswoman Kristin Tallent.

Tallent said that if families received SNAP benefits during March, there is no need to apply, since cards should be preloaded with the benefit.

If a family doesn't already receive SNAP benefits, Tallent said, they'll need to apply.

The application is available at capetigers.com, and can be filled out by any area family, regardless of whether the student attends Cape Central district schools, Tallent added, provided the student is eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school.