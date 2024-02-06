Cape district accepts federal grant for school safety

Students and staff at Cape Girardeau public schools will benefit from a three-year federal grant that will enhance health and safety training throughout the school district.

The $72,322 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice was accepted by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education at its October meeting Monday night.

“This is the first time we’ve ever applied for or received this grant,” district assistant superintendent Josh Crowell said before the meeting. Crowell, along with district grant coordinator Raeanne Kloss, applied for the grant award earlier this year.

“We applied for this over the summer and received notification of the grant award a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

Officially called the “STOP School Violence” grant through the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, the award requires the district to fund 20%, or $15,784, of the grant total over the next three years with the remaining 80% funded by the DOJ.

“One of the things that really stuck out to us about this grant is how versatile it is,” Crowell said. “It’s not restricted to just one particular discipline that our district personnel or partnering agencies can receive training on. It really is far-reaching.”