Tony Robinson, who has served as deputy superintendent in the Cape Girardeau School District since 2017, has been named to be the new superintendent of the Sikeston (Missouri) School District.
Announcement of Robinson’s appointment was made Monday by the Sikeston Board of Education. He will succeed Tom Williams who will retire this summer after 29 years of service to the district, seven as superintendent. Robinson will begin his duties in Sikeston on July 1.
“I’m extremely grateful to the Sikeston Board of Education for entrusting the district leadership to me,” Robinson said, adding he is eager to begin working with students, faculty, staff and the Sikeston community as a whole to address the district’s educational needs.
“I have admired the tradition, pride and strong community that exist in Sikeston,” Robinson posted Monday afternoon on the Sikeston School District Facebook page. “I also am thankful for the strong leadership Sikeston has had under Tom Williams. I understand I have a tough act to follow.”
Robinson said in an interview he will be visiting schools throughout the Sikeston district in the coming weeks as he becomes familiar with students, staff and faculty at each facility.
“I am excited to start building new relationships and friendships,” he said.
In his role as deputy superintendent of the Cape Girardeau district, Robinson has been directly involved with curriculum, student services, professional development and school improvement initiatives, as well as the development of new partnerships and instructional technology.
“Tony implemented several valuable programs on the secondary level that we are very thankful for,” said Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass, who said he hopes to fill the void left by Robinson’s departure within the next two to three months. “We will start looking immediately. Certainly we would like to have someone under contract by July 1.”
“The Cape Girardeau district has been an incredible place to work,” Robinson said. “Dr. Glass has been a great superintendent and allowed me to foster innovation on behalf of the students in Cape Girardeau and create greater opportunities and learning experiences for our students.”
According to a news release from the Sikeston Board of Education, Robinson was one of four finalists for the position. Eighteen resumes were received by the board, which worked with the Missouri School Board Association to assist with the search for Williams’ successor.
“All of the candidates were more than qualified to lead the Sikeston R-6 School District,” said Matt Turner, president of the Sikeston school board. “However, the board felt Dr. Robinson encompassed all of the things the board, staff and residents of Sikeston were looking for in the next superintendent.”
In addition to his experience with the Cape Girardeau School District, Robinson served in several administrative roles in St. Louis-area school districts, including as director of secondary education, student services and partnerships for the Jennings School District and principal in the Ritenour School District. He has also served as adjunct professor at Maryville University, as assistant principal in the Pattonville School District, as an assistant football coach and faculty member at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, and as a teacher at McCluer North High School and in the Ferguson-Florissant School District in the St. Louis area.
Robinson received his undergraduate degree at Evangel University and a Master of Science in education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. He also earned a doctorate in education leadership from the University of Phoenix.
“I believe we must work together to provide our students with an incredible learning experience,” he said. “My belief in relationships has impacted my work as deputy superintendent in Cape Girardeau, as secondary director in the Jennings district and in my roles as a principal and teacher.”
Glass said he knew of Robinson’s interest in the Sikeston position during the search process.
“Anytime a district is looking for a superintendent they will check references, so we were aware of it,” Glass said.
“We wish him all the best and thank him for his commitment to the Cape Girardeau schools and we look forward to his future success in Sikeston,” Glass said, then added “at least until football season!”
jwolz@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.