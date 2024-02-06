Tony Robinson, who has served as deputy superintendent in the Cape Girardeau School District since 2017, has been named to be the new superintendent of the Sikeston (Missouri) School District.

Announcement of Robinson’s appointment was made Monday by the Sikeston Board of Education. He will succeed Tom Williams who will retire this summer after 29 years of service to the district, seven as superintendent. Robinson will begin his duties in Sikeston on July 1.

“I’m extremely grateful to the Sikeston Board of Education for entrusting the district leadership to me,” Robinson said, adding he is eager to begin working with students, faculty, staff and the Sikeston community as a whole to address the district’s educational needs.

“I have admired the tradition, pride and strong community that exist in Sikeston,” Robinson posted Monday afternoon on the Sikeston School District Facebook page. “I also am thankful for the strong leadership Sikeston has had under Tom Williams. I understand I have a tough act to follow.”

Robinson said in an interview he will be visiting schools throughout the Sikeston district in the coming weeks as he becomes familiar with students, staff and faculty at each facility.

“I am excited to start building new relationships and friendships,” he said.

In his role as deputy superintendent of the Cape Girardeau district, Robinson has been directly involved with curriculum, student services, professional development and school improvement initiatives, as well as the development of new partnerships and instructional technology.

“Tony implemented several valuable programs on the secondary level that we are very thankful for,” said Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass, who said he hopes to fill the void left by Robinson’s departure within the next two to three months. “We will start looking immediately. Certainly we would like to have someone under contract by July 1.”

“The Cape Girardeau district has been an incredible place to work,” Robinson said. “Dr. Glass has been a great superintendent and allowed me to foster innovation on behalf of the students in Cape Girardeau and create greater opportunities and learning experiences for our students.”