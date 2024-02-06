Cape dentist Sauer was committed to youth sports

John L. Sauer IV, DDS, of Cape Girardeau, a former high school football referee, coach and supporter of youth sports in Jackson, is being remembered as a man who encouraged others professionally and who was passionate about sports. He died Monday at age 56.

Sauer, born in Mobile, Alabama, grew up in Willard, Missouri, near Springfield.

He died 23 days after his wife, Sheila, succumbed to cancer May 15.

"It's just a shock (and) what a shame to lose someone in the prime of his life," said Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, a fellow dentist, who employed Sauer as an associate for a year at Fox Dental before the latter left to establish his own practice.

Sauer's commitment to the sports career of his son, John Paul, a student at Jackson High School, was well-known in the wider community.

"[John] devoted his life to making sure he was there every step of the way for [John Paul], and you can't ask anything more of a father than to dedicate his life to his son," Fox added.

Katie Bradford, DDS, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, a dental anesthesiologist in private practice, once interned in Sauer's Cape office.

"Dentists tend to be territorial in their offices but [John] wasn't that way," said Bradford, adding, "he was very open and encouraging with me, always cheerful and never seemed to be in a bad mood."

Sauer founded the Tunica Extravaganza, an annual dental conference in Mississippi offering continuing education in the field.

Sauer was an all-conference football defensive end during his senior year at Willard High and played both football and baseball at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.

After obtaining his doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC) in 1991, he started his dental practice on Broadway in Cape Girardeau in 2003.

His personal passion for sports was, in the words of Fox, "all consuming."

For 17 years, Sauer served as an official with the Southeast Missouri Football Officials Association and was a "white hat" referee for 11 of those years.

Only one of the five officials in a Show Me State high school football game wears a white hat, signifying he runs the officiating crew from his field position directly behind the quarterback.