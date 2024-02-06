Cape deer hunt closes parks for next couple of months

The Cape Girardeau urban deer hunt is already underway and is closing several parks during the duration of the event.
Delaware, Twin Trees and Fountain parks, as well as Cape Rock Lower Circle will remain closed until the night of Dec. 23.
The organized hunt in city limits is designed to help conserve the population of deer in the city.
