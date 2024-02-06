Cape cyberattack recovery cost 'easily' in tens of thousands

It’s been more than three weeks since the cyberattack on Cape Girardeau city government’s computer system, and city officials say it will still be several more weeks before the system is once again fully functional.

Meanwhile, the head of the city’s finance department said the cost to restore the system will “easily” amount to tens of thousands of dollars. A report on the system restoration cost will be presented to the City Council next month, according to Cape Girardeau finance director Victor Brownlees.

“I have a very small IT (information technology) department, and they’re putting in additional hours,” Brownlees told the Southeast Missourian on Monday. “Our IT manager is salaried, so he won’t get any additional pay, but I have other staff working extra on this who will have to be paid.”

In addition, Brownlees said the city is working with an external IT firm “providing more technical details and support than we could possibly employ people to do. They’ve been working in the background now for the last few weeks rebuilding our servers so there will be a cost to that.”

On top of that, he said a forensics IT company will also do a full analysis of the network “to clean it and make sure it’s OK to use again.”

Between overtime and the cost of outside computer consulting firms, the additional expense to the city “is not insignificant, let’s put it that way,” Brownlees said, adding he hopes insurance will cover most of the recovery costs.

“As you would expect, I want to maximize the insurance coverage and limit the actual cost to the city,” he said.

The attack on the city’s computer system was discovered the weekend of Jan. 18 and 19.