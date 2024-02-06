Cape crime stats a mixed bag; police morale 'bad,' chief says

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair told the City Council on Monday that violent crime is “seeing a bit of a decrease” year-to-year and that post-George Floyd, his officer corps is down, too.

Statistics

Ninety-six assaults, referring to cases in which a physical injury has occurred, were counted from Jan. 1 to Sept. 14 — a 20% increase from the same period in 2019.

In other categories, the numbers are more favorable.

Robbery is down 14% in Cape Girardeau, domestic violence is down 10% and there have been three homicides thus far in 2020, down by one.

There were a total of 365 “no-injury” shots fired calls, a 47.8% increase from the same period in 2019.

Blair said there were 25 victims of gunshots thus far in 2020, with five of them being self-inflicted.

Blair cited national figures on violent crime, which show a 17%-to-35% hike across the country.

“I would say (our statistics) show a certain level of progress,” he said.

Blair asked the council to share “real data” in their respective city wards, because there is a “perception” crime is “worse than it actually is.”

Men in blue ‘feeling’ blue

Asked to assess the morale of his department, Blair called it “bad,” adding the Cape Girardeau Police Department has lost four officers in the last month.

“Three of them have left law enforcement entirely,” said Blair, who became Cape Girardeau’s chief in 2013, noting the departed are “younger officers.”

Blair said some members of the force are “fearful to go to work sometimes,” quickly adding, “We have a very supportive community that supports its police department.”

Rental properties

Blair said the department has an officer working full time with city’s approximately 1,000 landlords, mentioning a voluntary initiative asking that doorbell and other external cameras at venues available for lease be registered so footage is available for police investigations.