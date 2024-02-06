Cape couple wins $2.9 million Lotto jackpot

Paul and Amanda Ham of Cape Girardeau won the $2.9 million Missouri Lotto jackpot May 31 after buying the winning ticket at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store at 920 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
They can accept 25 payments over 24 years or a lump-sum payment of $1.45 million before taxes.
The convenience store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Lotto is a twice-weekly draw game with jackpots starting at $1 million. Lotto, the longest running Missouri Lottery draw game, has awarded 253 jackpots to date.
In 1990, Mabel Smith of Scott City won $6.8 million on a ticket bought from National Supermarket in Cape Girardeau.
In 2003, John and Bev Gibbs of Jackson won $4.3 million.
In 2006, Jimmie and Marilyn Lovelace of Ironton, Missouri, won $3.7 million with a Lotto ticket from Jackson BP.
Attempts to reach the Hams for comment were not successful Monday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.