Cape couple wins $2.9 million Lotto jackpot

Paul and Amanda Ham of Cape Girardeau won the $2.9 million Missouri Lotto jackpot May 31 after buying the winning ticket at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store at 920 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

They can accept 25 payments over 24 years or a lump-sum payment of $1.45 million before taxes.

The convenience store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lotto is a twice-weekly draw game with jackpots starting at $1 million. Lotto, the longest running Missouri Lottery draw game, has awarded 253 jackpots to date.