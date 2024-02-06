After a nearly decade of ministry service, LaKishea Braxton has seen some of the neediest populations in Southeast Missouri.

She's witnessed a family with children live in a car; a pregnant woman and her husband drive from shelter to shelter with no luck in securing a place to stay.

A year ago, Braxton decided she had to find a way to help these people, so she co-founded Heart2Help Foundation with her husband, Cornell.

Heart2Help is a Southeast Missouri-based not-for-profit with a mission to support Southeast Missouri communities through free services.

Ultimately, LaKishea Braxton said she wants Heart2Help to bring awareness to issues in the region. Many people battling homelessness, drug abuse, food insecurity or other problems have come to her for help through the years.

"Smaller counties don't have big cities like St. Louis or Memphis, so I feel like people are closed to the idea that these issues are in our area," she said. "There are people here who are struggling. Just because you don't see them on a street corner, doesn't mean they're not in your area."

The Braxtons, both originally from Hayti, Missouri, created Heart2Help after they worked as pastors at New Haven Church and New Prayer Deliverance Ministries. They both live in Cape Girardeau.

LaKishea Braxton said she and her husband felt they could reach more people if they represented an entity without ties to a church.

"My husband and I worked in some of the most impoverished parts of the area," she said. "We wanted to help more people, but when you work from a church perspective, a lot of times people tend to shy away."