Cape couple marks 70th anniversary

On Monday, May 15, 1950, Martha Stovall graduated from Southeast Missouri State College, as it was known then, and promptly married Kenneth Bender that afternoon.

"Life was fast in those days, I'll tell you," said Martha Bender, 91, as she flipped through wedding photos at the couple's Cape Girardeau home last week. "We had to do things while we could."

"We weren't kids, though," Ken, 94, chimed in. "I was 24, and she was 21."

The Benders celebrated 70 years of marriage Friday with a dinner, organized from afar by their daughters, proclamations from the City of Cape Girardeau and the State of Missouri, and a car parade full of friends and loved ones.

A little more than a week ahead of the surprise celebration, the Benders sat down with the Southeast Missourian to reflect on their many years together. As Ken ("Kenny," as Martha calls him) sat next to his bride of seven decades, he shared laughs with Martha over their many adventures over the years.

They first met in Southeast's a cappella choir, Ken said.

"I picked her out of a lineup of girls," he said with a smile. "That's the truth!"

Back then, Ken explained, the a cappella choir often took weeklong trips to perform concerts in surrounding towns as a recruitment effort for the college. In 1948, after a concert in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, he said the students were fed supper in a church basement when Ken was encouraged by a friend to invite one of the choir girls out for a night on the town.

It was Martha who first caught his attention.

"I went over [and] tapped her on the shoulder," he said. "We went out every night that week."

Ken proposed two years later in St. Louis while the couple was enjoying a ride on the SS Admiral, an excursion steamboat that operated on the Mississippi River.

Martha said the couple had a long courtship because she wanted to finish college before getting married. During their honeymoon, they took a trip to Niagara Falls and rode the Maid of the Mist, a memory the couple recalled with joy.

Just like in the early days of their relationship, the Benders have always loved to explore together.

"With our daughters ... every summer vacation, we'd go somewhere," Ken said. "We went to Williamsburg a couple of times. We went out east to Boston, Philadelphia [and] New York City."

They've taken a Caribbean cruise, visited the Black Hills of South Dakota, explored Yellowstone National Park, ventured up Pikes Peak and enjoyed lobster at Boothbay Harbor, the latter of which was a favorite of Ken's.

"It was the lobster capital, practically, of the world," he said.

And they've always made anniversaries special.

For their 25th anniversary, they toured Europe. For their 60th, they explored England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

The couple even tried making wine together, Ken said, noting he had grown up during prohibition and had watched his parents make wine. Later, as an adult, he wanted to try his hand at it. So one year, the couple made a batch of wine that was a huge success, what they called "Old Brookwood '65," named after the year and street upon which it was made.

"All our friends loved it," Ken said. "We drank wine at every party we had, and we partied a lot in those days."

But when they tried the next year, "it just turned to vinegar," Ken said. "And we never tried again."

Martha laughed at the memory, saying, "Nobody wanted any vinegar!"

The Benders still live in the home in which they raised their daughters. Its walls are decorated with memories of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A gazebo Ken built for one of his daughter's weddings sits in the backyard among flower beds and red wooden stairs. Neighbors and family regularly drop by to check in on them, which Ken said allows them to stay in the home at their age.

"Family is so important," Martha said, and her husband noted their nieces and nephews call to check in on the couple almost every day.

In describing his daughters, Ken said, "I don't know how anybody would be so lucky but both of our girls were easy to raise, fun to be around, nice kids, and we traveled well together."

Asked whether they were as much in love today as they were when they first met, Ken said, "Oh, I think even more so."

After 70 years together, the Benders had some advice for young couples.

"They have to like each other and enjoy being together," Ken said. "If not, the marriage isn't going to work."

"We all have little habits the other person doesn't understand," Martha said. "You need to have an understanding heart to accept some of the habits that your spouse might have."