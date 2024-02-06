Cape County's sales tax dips, but use-tax revenue doubles

After reaching record levels in 2020, Cape Girardeau County’s sales-tax receipts are running more than 6% behind last year’s pace through the first two months of 2021.

February’s county sales-tax receipts, reported Monday by county Treasurer Roger Hudson, were $611,856.63, 2.35% less than the $626,568.83 in sales tax revenue the county received last February.

By and large, the county’s monthly sales tax report reflects taxes collected during the previous month. February’s tax receipts, for example, includes much of the sales-tax revenue generated in the county during January.

Just as this month’s sales-tax receipts fell short of last February’s tax receipts, last month’s sales-tax revenue of $612,957.74 was nearly 9.8% lower than the $679,507.71 in sales tax the county received in January 2020.

For the first two months of 2021, Cape Girardeau County has received $1,224,814.37 compared to $1,306,076.54 collected in January and February of last year, for a decline of just more than 6.2%.

In 2020, Cape Girardeau County’s half-cent sales tax generated a record $7,791,131.24 following three consecutive years in which the county’s sales-tax revenue amounts were between $7.3 million and $7.4 million.