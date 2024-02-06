Cape County's 'I Voted' sticker contest opens for voting

Voting has opened for the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's "I Voted" sticker contest.
The county clerk's office narrowed down all entries received for the 2022 and 2023 election cycle to six finalists.
Now, citizens will vote to narrow submissions down to one winner.
The winning new design will be used for the next two years. It will first appear in the City of Cape Girardeau's primary election in February.
Voting ends Dec. 15 with the winner announced shortly after.
According to County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, the contest drew a large amount of interest this year.
"Several people submitted more than one [design]," Clark said at a Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Thursday. "We had more entries this year than we've ever had, and they're really good."
The County Clerk's Office extended this year's submission deadline to receive more applications. The deadline for submissions was Nov. 18.
Cast your vote here: www.docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuc-4fVPqdQBcpP8e7Z4j_g6V-rJjuJVRqReveQ4zwTPW84A/viewform.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.