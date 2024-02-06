All sections
NewsDecember 3, 2021

Cape County's 'I Voted' sticker contest opens for voting

Monica Obradovic

Voting has opened for the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's "I Voted" sticker contest.

Wysiwyg image

The county clerk's office narrowed down all entries received for the 2022 and 2023 election cycle to six finalists.

Wysiwyg image

Now, citizens will vote to narrow submissions down to one winner.

Wysiwyg image

The winning new design will be used for the next two years. It will first appear in the City of Cape Girardeau's primary election in February.

Wysiwyg image

Voting ends Dec. 15 with the winner announced shortly after.

Wysiwyg image

According to County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, the contest drew a large amount of interest this year.

Wysiwyg image

"Several people submitted more than one [design]," Clark said at a Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Thursday. "We had more entries this year than we've ever had, and they're really good."

The County Clerk's Office extended this year's submission deadline to receive more applications. The deadline for submissions was Nov. 18.

Cast your vote here: www.docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuc-4fVPqdQBcpP8e7Z4j_g6V-rJjuJVRqReveQ4zwTPW84A/viewform.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

