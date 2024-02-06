Cape County's 'I Voted' sticker contest opens for voting

Voting has opened for the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's "I Voted" sticker contest.

The county clerk's office narrowed down all entries received for the 2022 and 2023 election cycle to six finalists.

Now, citizens will vote to narrow submissions down to one winner.

The winning new design will be used for the next two years. It will first appear in the City of Cape Girardeau's primary election in February.