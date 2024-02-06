Cape County's Cox Grain Farms wins state soybean contest

For the third time in four years, a Cape Girardeau County farmer has won the Missouri Soybean Association's high-yield contest.

Jerry Cox of Cox Grain Farms LLC, 3892 Bloomfield Road, just outside Cape Girardeau's city limits, earned the honor with an irrigated field that averaged just less than 103 bushels per acre. The state's average is 49 bushels per acre. According to the association, Cox planted a variety of Pioneer soybeans.

Cox said the award-winning field was part of his overall best soybean crop.

"The average this year was between 75 and 80 bushels. It was the best year we've ever had" he said. "The worst beans we had this year were 60 bushels [per acre], and I had to replant those because of some big, heavy rains. ... The beans right beside them made 80 bushels."

"The results of our annual Missouri Soybean Association yield contest exemplify the dedication of soybean farmers across the state," said Ronnie Russell, a farmer from Richmond, Missouri, and president of the Missouri Soybean Association. "Statewide, we had a pretty good growing season and contest submissions reflected both stewardship and attention to detail. I always enjoy the friendly competition this contest presents, as well."

Cox, a third-generation farmer, said he began entering yield contests as a way to improve his entire crop.

"We really push on a few acres to see what we can do," he explained. "That's one of the reasons I like to enter the contests."