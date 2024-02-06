All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 15, 2021

Cape County's coronavirus cases top 9,500

Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19 numbers are not changing much week to week, but the virus is stubbornly hanging around. Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, updated county commissioners Thursday, saying the county has recorded 9,511 virus cases and 134 virus-related deaths. The death toll has remained unchanged for several weeks...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19 numbers are not changing much week to week, but the virus is stubbornly hanging around.

Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, updated county commissioners Thursday, saying the county has recorded 9,511 virus cases and 134 virus-related deaths. The death toll has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Winkler said the county's testing positivity rate for the latest 14-day period was 6.6%, up from 6.3% the previous week.

A third -- 33.9% -- of the county's residents have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 38.9% of all Missourians. Winkler said 2.4 million Missourians and 26,745 Cape Girardeau County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, while 1.95 million Missourians and 23,249 Cape Girardeau County residents have completed the regimen.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Winkler noted various vaccine clinics continue, and he encouraged the county's residents to "get your shots."

Region

Other COVID-19 statistics from surrounding Missouri counties:

  • Bollinger: confirmed cases, 1,085; virus-related deaths, 12; new cases in past seven days, 5; seven-day positivity rate, 10.9%
  • Perry: confirmed cases, 2,168; virus-related deaths, 30; new cases in past seven days, 7; seven-day positivity rate, 7.3%
  • Scott: confirmed cases, 3,953; virus-related deaths, 84; new cases in past seven days, 5; seven-day positivity rate, 4.4%
  • Stoddard: confirmed cases, 2,371; virus-related deaths, 37; new cases in past seven days, 3; seven-day positivity rate, 3.1%.

In Illinois, Union County has confirmed 2,216 cases and 32 virus-related deaths, while Alexander County has confirmed 461 cases and seven virus-related deaths.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy