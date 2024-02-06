Cape County will set up foundation for tax-deductible park donations

Cape Girardeau County parks soon will have a foundation in place to assist with fundraising and money dispersal, according to parks superintendent Bryan Sander, who spoke at Thursday's regular County Commission meeting in Jackson.

Sander said the county park board met with Judy Cantoni, east region manager with Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO). The organization specializes in helping organizations manage donated funds, Cantoni said by phone Thursday.

"People tend not to donate to the county as much, because we're not a 501(c)3, and they [CFO] are," Sander said at the meeting.

As donations are made to a particular park or project, Sander said, CFO would manage the money and charge a small fee: 1 percent of the balance. In exchange, CFO administers the funds, and the arrangement allows for donations to be tax deductible.

Cantoni said individual projects in the parks might have a 501(c)3 designation, but this arrangement would allow the entire county park system to collect donations and use them either as earmarked by donors, or as an operating board would see fit.

Donors could contribute to specific projects to provide ongoing operational funding.

"The project as a whole is so important for our community," Cantoni said.

"A community foundation's base function is to work in our community, not simply how to contribute to something happening today, but how we can build endowed support and commitments for the future, to sustain them long after we're gone," she added.