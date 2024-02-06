All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 18, 2020

Cape County will help fund technology training program

Thousands of people in Cape Girardeau County lost their jobs — either temporarily or permanently — due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many of them have been rehired or have found new jobs, some could qualify for new “dislocated worker” training programs...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Thousands of people in Cape Girardeau County lost their jobs — either temporarily or permanently — due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many of them have been rehired or have found new jobs, some could qualify for new “dislocated worker” training programs.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday approved a $285,000 allocation from the county’s CARES Act fund to be used by Codefi, a Cape Girardeau-based tech development organization, to create and provide software-engineering and business-startup-training programs “for dislocated workers suffering from employment or business interruptions due to business closures,” according to Codefi’s funding request.

CARES stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security and is a federal relief program intended to provide funds to businesses, organizations and other entities affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“This money will be used for training workers who lost their jobs due to COVID,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy explained.

Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst said it is his understanding Codefi will use CARES Act funds to create a curriculum and develop software for the retraining programs.

According to the County Commission, the training funded by the grant will only be available to residents of the county who can certify their joblessness or underemployment was related to coronavirus.

According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, more than 10,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in Cape Girardeau County between mid-March and the end of July.

In other actions related to the county’s CARES Act fund, the commissioners Thursday approved one new reimbursement request for coronavirus-related expenses and adjusted three previously approved funding requests.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The adjusted amounts included an increase of $52,135.91, from $247,864.09 to $300,000, for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center; a $5,596 increase, from $162,769.67 to $168,365.67, for Trinity Lutheran School; and a $1,526.17 adjustment, from $101,016.23 to $102,542.40, for the Delta School District.

The new funding request Thursday was $6,093.35 for Heartland Family Pharmacy, to be paid through Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, to reimburse the business for personal protective equipment and other coronavirus-related supplies.

“To date, we have approved about $4 million (in coronavirus reimbursements),” said First District Commissioner Paul Koeper, who is tracking how the county has been allocating its $9.2 million CARES Act fund.

Koeper said he expects more reimbursement requests will be received by the County Commission in the coming weeks.

“There are still a few things out there,” he said, “from county rural fire departments, the Cape and Jackson police and fire departments, we really haven’t approved anything for the county except for some EOC (Emergency Operations Center) expenses, and the Cape Special Road District might have some expenses for PPE.”

Herbst said he has been in contact with representatives of Cape Girardeau Area Magnet and has encouraged them to remind businesses they are eligible to submit reimbursement applications.

“Oct. 1 is the cutoff for reimbursements for PPE, at least for this round,” he said.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meetin...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy