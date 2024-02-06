Cape County will help fund technology training program

Thousands of people in Cape Girardeau County lost their jobs — either temporarily or permanently — due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many of them have been rehired or have found new jobs, some could qualify for new “dislocated worker” training programs.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday approved a $285,000 allocation from the county’s CARES Act fund to be used by Codefi, a Cape Girardeau-based tech development organization, to create and provide software-engineering and business-startup-training programs “for dislocated workers suffering from employment or business interruptions due to business closures,” according to Codefi’s funding request.

CARES stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security and is a federal relief program intended to provide funds to businesses, organizations and other entities affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“This money will be used for training workers who lost their jobs due to COVID,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy explained.

Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst said it is his understanding Codefi will use CARES Act funds to create a curriculum and develop software for the retraining programs.

According to the County Commission, the training funded by the grant will only be available to residents of the county who can certify their joblessness or underemployment was related to coronavirus.

According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, more than 10,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in Cape Girardeau County between mid-March and the end of July.

In other actions related to the county’s CARES Act fund, the commissioners Thursday approved one new reimbursement request for coronavirus-related expenses and adjusted three previously approved funding requests.