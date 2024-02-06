Cape County website will track absentee ballots

Absentee voters in Cape Girardeau County can find out when their ballots are received, thanks to action by the County Commission on Monday to add ballot-tracking technology to the county clerk’s election website.

The commissioners approved a request from County Clerk Kara Clark Summers to augment the website — www.capecountyelections.com — in order to enable absentee voters to track their ballots. Element 74 hosts the website and will upgrade the site to include the ballot-tracking feature for a one-time fee of $800.

“This will let voters know their ballots have been received,” Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.

Summers expects a record number of absentee ballots, perhaps as many as 10,000, to be cast in Cape Girardeau County in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.

In addition to approving the absentee ballot tracking system, the commissioners approved a second request from Summers to enhance the county’s election website in preparation for heavy usage during the election.

“She’s had trouble the last couple of elections with the amount of people trying to look at election results posted online on her website,” Herbst said. To accommodate the anticipated online demand, the county will pay an additional “hosting fee” to cover a dedicated server and additional bandwidth to handle the additional web traffic.

The $40 monthly hosting fee increase and the $800 one-time programming expense to add the ballot-tracking feature will be paid out of the county clerk’s election expense account.