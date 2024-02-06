All sections
July 11, 2020

Cape County virus cases near 370

Data released by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Saturday indicates the county's number of COVID-19 cases is nearing 370. The county's total Saturday was 368, with 326 of those cases being confirmed and 42 being probable. Of that total, 176 cases are active, a nine-case increase from previous reporting, and 189 cases involve recovered patients, an increase of five...

Centers for Disease Control

Data released by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Saturday indicates the county's number of COVID-19 cases is nearing 370.

The county's total Saturday was 368, with 326 of those cases being confirmed and 42 being probable.

Of that total, 176 cases are active, a nine-case increase from previous reporting, and 189 cases involve recovered patients, an increase of five.

The increase in cases from previous reporting geographically is: Cape Girardeau, five; Jackson, one; Cape Girardeau County, 12.

Southeast Hospital reported an increase of three hospitalizations because of the virus.

Close contact with an infected person accounted for the vast majority of cases, 234.

Of those infected, the age group of 20-29 was by far the largest group affected.

