Cape County treasurer reports 'surprising' tax revenue

Calling it both “surprising” and “unexplainable,” Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson says the county’s sales-tax receipts increased significantly during the most recent accounting period despite Missouri’s “stay-at-home” order and the shuttering of many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This may be the most surprising report I’ve ever had,” Hudson said at Thursday’s County Commission meeting as he handed out copies of his monthly tax receipt spreadsheets to the commissioners and the media.

According to Hudson’s report, the county’s sales-tax receipts for the month of May, which reflects taxable retail sales for much of April, totaled $551,148.95. That’s 11.92% more than the $492,451.51 the county collected during the same period last year.

“I think it’s fair to say it mostly reflects April economic activity,” Hudson said of the latest sales-tax report, but cautioned some of it could be the result of sales taxes collected in March and possibly earlier.

Last month, a few weeks after businesses started closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, the county treasurer reported a 6.15% dip in sales-tax receipts compared to the same month in 2019.

“I was expecting the sales tax to be down 6 or 7% again,” Hudson said, “but Cape Girardeau County is unique and we’re blessed to live here. We have a diverse and a thriving economy with the hospitals, Procter & Gamble and a lot of small businesses. Small-business people don’t quit working just because it (the economy) feels bad.”