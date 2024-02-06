Cape County to upgrade data-storage system

Cape Girardeau County is getting a data-storage upgrade.

County Information Technology director Eric McGowen said at Thursday’s Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting the current data-storage system, installed in April 2015, has a 12-terabyte capacity, of which less than 3 percent is free. Previous equipment is not usable because of lack of support.

Alexander Open Systems, McGowen said, can nearly double the current capacity by adding another drive enclosure, or tray, adding another 10.8 terabytes of usable space. Hardware will cost $7,125 and installation $2,152, totaling $9,277.