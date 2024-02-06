Cape County to host 'virtual' tour of new courthouse Thursday

Members of the public are invited to tour Cape Girardeau County’s new courthouse — on their laptops, phones or other internet-connected devices.

Construction of the new, $20 million courthouse along North Missouri and West Washington streets in Jackson is essentially complete and the building is scheduled to host its first court sessions next week.

Were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials would host an open house at the new facility, but because of the coronavirus that’s not possible.

“The (Missouri) Supreme Court is limiting access to the building for now,” Second District County Commissioner Charlie Herbst said, so rather than allowing the general public inside, he and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson will lead a “virtual” tour through the facility.

The tour was recorded Wednesday afternoon and will be posted on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. today. It will also be archived for later viewing.