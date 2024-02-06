Cape County to host 'virtual' tour of new courthouse Thursday

Members of the public are invited to tour Cape Girardeau County’s new courthouse — on their laptops, phones or other internet-connected devices.
Construction of the new, $20 million courthouse along North Missouri and West Washington streets in Jackson is essentially complete and the building is scheduled to host its first court sessions next week.
Were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials would host an open house at the new facility, but because of the coronavirus that’s not possible.
“The (Missouri) Supreme Court is limiting access to the building for now,” Second District County Commissioner Charlie Herbst said, so rather than allowing the general public inside, he and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson will lead a “virtual” tour through the facility.
The tour was recorded Wednesday afternoon and will be posted on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. today. It will also be archived for later viewing.
“We thought about doing it as a live tour, but decided it was better to prerecord it,” Herbst said.
The tour video includes information the general public needs to know about the new courthouse such as where to go to pay fines, file documents and report for jury duty. It also includes a list of items that will not be allowed in the building, including weapons, cellphones and tobacco products as well as outside food and beverages.
Construction of the three-story, 82,000-square-foot courthouse began in late 2018 and was originally slated for completion in April. The opening was pushed back until now, however, because of the coronavirus outbreak, which delayed the arrival and installation of some furnishings.
An official opening and dedication will be scheduled at a later date.
Watch the virtual courthouse tour at www.facebook.com/CapeGirardeauCountySheriffsOffice.
