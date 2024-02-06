All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 14, 2020

Cape County to host 'virtual' tour of new courthouse Thursday

Members of the public are invited to tour Cape Girardeau County’s new courthouse — on their laptops, phones or other internet-connected devices. Construction of the new, $20 million courthouse along North Missouri and West Washington streets in Jackson is essentially complete and the building is scheduled to host its first court sessions next week...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and Nicolette Brennan, public information manager for the City of Cape Girardeau (with camera), record a tour of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Wednesday in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and Nicolette Brennan, public information manager for the City of Cape Girardeau (with camera), record a tour of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Wednesday in Jackson.Jacob Wiegand

Members of the public are invited to tour Cape Girardeau County’s new courthouse — on their laptops, phones or other internet-connected devices.

Construction of the new, $20 million courthouse along North Missouri and West Washington streets in Jackson is essentially complete and the building is scheduled to host its first court sessions next week.

Were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials would host an open house at the new facility, but because of the coronavirus that’s not possible.

“The (Missouri) Supreme Court is limiting access to the building for now,” Second District County Commissioner Charlie Herbst said, so rather than allowing the general public inside, he and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson will lead a “virtual” tour through the facility.

The tour was recorded Wednesday afternoon and will be posted on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. today. It will also be archived for later viewing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We thought about doing it as a live tour, but decided it was better to prerecord it,” Herbst said.

The tour video includes information the general public needs to know about the new courthouse such as where to go to pay fines, file documents and report for jury duty. It also includes a list of items that will not be allowed in the building, including weapons, cellphones and tobacco products as well as outside food and beverages.

Construction of the three-story, 82,000-square-foot courthouse began in late 2018 and was originally slated for completion in April. The opening was pushed back until now, however, because of the coronavirus outbreak, which delayed the arrival and installation of some furnishings.

An official opening and dedication will be scheduled at a later date.

Watch the virtual courthouse tour at www.facebook.com/CapeGirardeauCountySheriffsOffice.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy