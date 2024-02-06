Cape County to follow state's lead on COVID emergency

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously to follow Gov. Mike Parson's lead Thursday in ending a formal state of emergency, which had been in effect in Missouri since March 13, 2020.

The county's emergency management agency director, Mark Winkler, advised commissioners to follow Parson's new declaration of a "targeted state of emergency for the health care system."

In an Aug. 27 release, Parson said a wide-ranging COVID-19 order is no longer needed.

Centers for Disease Control

"The (original) order enabled us to respond to the unknown and everchanging needs of our state. Now we know how to fight this virus and have a solution to ending the pandemic with the vaccine. Today we are terminating the order as our situation no longer demands an expansive emergency declaration," Parson said.

In ending the 18-month state of emergency, the governor's new order targets "the continued needs of Missouri's health care system."

Parson said while the economy has improved, hospitals and other health care providers are "still experiencing strain due to current staffing shortages being exacerbated by COVID-19."

In plain terms, Parson's new order permits him to activate the Missouri National Guard if needed, keeps in place remote notary services and telehealth and allows state agencies to request certain waivers of regulations that would otherwise hinder Missouri's continued response to the pandemic.

Under the old order, more than 600 waivers were granted. In the new declaration, only a maximum of 163 will be permitted.