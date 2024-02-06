All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 12, 2020

Cape County testing results reveal more COVID positives among younger people

Cape Girardeau County has reported 10 new positive cases of coronavirus within a 24-hour period, said Mark Winkler, the county’s emergency management agency director. Testing reveals more younger people are being affected, he said. “We are seeing more cases in the 20 to 29 age group,” Winkler told county commissioners Thursday morning...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kristen Arroyo, a private first class with the Missouri Army National Guard, works in personal protective equipment during free COVID-19 testing June 5 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Kristen Arroyo, a private first class with the Missouri Army National Guard, works in personal protective equipment during free COVID-19 testing June 5 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

Cape Girardeau County has reported 10 new positive cases of coronavirus within a 24-hour period, said Mark Winkler, the county’s emergency management agency director.

Testing reveals more younger people are being affected, he said.

“We are seeing more cases in the 20 to 29 age group,” Winkler told county commissioners Thursday morning.

“Four of those 10 new cases are in their 20s,” confirmed Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. “We have definitely seen a shift to younger people.”

On a related note, Lutheran Home spokeswoman Melody Harpur said half of the skilled nursing facility’s four total positives have been for workers in their 20s.

Two new cases were reported at the facility off Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night and are not part of the county’s most recent numbers.

No Lutheran Home resident has tested positive. All cases are among employees only, Harpur said.

Winkler said a renewed educational effort at the county level is going to be made to those younger than 30.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We got a little too relaxed, (so) the advice for everybody is to keep monitoring our surroundings and maintain social distancing,” he said.

Wernsman said 411 people took part in the June 5 community testing at Arena Park, with 361 of them being residents of Cape Girardeau County.

“Out of all those who received the nasal swab on Friday, one person tested positive for COVID and has been notified,” she added.

Thursday’s Cape Girardeau County COVID dashboard reports the following:

  • 5,380 individuals have been tested overall, 6.8% of the county’s population.
  • 125 tested positive: 50 in the City of Cape Girardeau, 40 in Jackson and 35 in Cape Girardeau County.
  • 125 tested positive: 96 classified “confirmed,” 29 as “probable.”
  • 96 confirmed cases: Eight travel-related, 48 close contact, 40 unknown.
  • Three deaths.
  • 87 have recovered.
  • 69% recovery rate.

Cape Girardeau County commissioners agreed Thursday to fund two proposed COVID-related expenditures out of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding:

  • $3,658 for fogger and mist equipment from Advanced Turf Solutions of Cape Girardeau to disinfect county park playgrounds and pavilions.
  • $2,164 for protective health shields purchased from Columbia Construction of Cape Girardeau for the county recorder’s office.

In non-COVID action, the commissioners agreed to a $300,000 increase in the budget line item for new equipment to allow the purchase of a dump truck and backhoe. Money will come from the Highway Fund.

Additionally, road improvements for $31,260 were approved to a 0.4-mile section of County Road 354 and a 2.2 mile stretch of County Road 244.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for draina...
NewsDec. 16
Gallery: Southern Country Church Tour 2024
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy