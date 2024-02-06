Cape Girardeau County has reported 10 new positive cases of coronavirus within a 24-hour period, said Mark Winkler, the county’s emergency management agency director.

Testing reveals more younger people are being affected, he said.

“We are seeing more cases in the 20 to 29 age group,” Winkler told county commissioners Thursday morning.

“Four of those 10 new cases are in their 20s,” confirmed Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. “We have definitely seen a shift to younger people.”

On a related note, Lutheran Home spokeswoman Melody Harpur said half of the skilled nursing facility’s four total positives have been for workers in their 20s.

Two new cases were reported at the facility off Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night and are not part of the county’s most recent numbers.

No Lutheran Home resident has tested positive. All cases are among employees only, Harpur said.

Winkler said a renewed educational effort at the county level is going to be made to those younger than 30.