January 17, 2017

Cape County taxpayers may file property assessment forms online for first time

For the first time, Cape Girardeau County residential taxpayers will have an online option to file personal property assessment forms, according to Assessor Bob Adams. Adams said personal property assessment forms will be mailed to taxpayers, starting Tuesday...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

For the first time, Cape Girardeau County residential taxpayers will have an online option to file personal property assessment forms, according to Assessor Bob Adams.

Adams said personal property assessment forms will be mailed to taxpayers, starting Tuesday.

Residential notices will include an e-file personal identification number and instructions on how to use it to file the form online.

“This option is only available for residential accounts,” according to a statement from the assessor’s office.

Adams said commercial forms still must be mailed or returned in person to the assessor’s office.

For the online filing, taxpayers must visit capegirardeau.missouriassessors.com and click the “e-file personal property” button.

The taxpayer then must read and accept the terms of service, enter the account number on the assessment notice and the PIN number.

Taxpayers should verify the list contains personal property such as vehicles titled in their name as of Jan. 1.

If the list is in error, it can be edited and newly acquired items added, Adams said.

Vehicle identification numbers are required for new titled items, he added.

Once returns are finalized and submitted, they cannot be edited, he said.

If a mistake is discovered, paper returns should be submitted by mail or in person for the correction to be posted, according to the statement from the assessor’s office.

If filers choose to edit their personal property information online, they can report any changes to their real property.

“Any new construction, remodeling or demolitions should be noted,” the assessor’s office pointed out in the statement.

The deadline to return the assessment forms is March 1. Taxpayers who do not receive their personal property assessment forms by Jan. 25 or have questions should contact the assessor’s office at (573) 243-2468.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

