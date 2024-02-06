For the first time, Cape Girardeau County residential taxpayers will have an online option to file personal property assessment forms, according to Assessor Bob Adams.

Adams said personal property assessment forms will be mailed to taxpayers, starting Tuesday.

Residential notices will include an e-file personal identification number and instructions on how to use it to file the form online.

“This option is only available for residential accounts,” according to a statement from the assessor’s office.

Adams said commercial forms still must be mailed or returned in person to the assessor’s office.

For the online filing, taxpayers must visit capegirardeau.missouriassessors.com and click the “e-file personal property” button.

The taxpayer then must read and accept the terms of service, enter the account number on the assessment notice and the PIN number.

Taxpayers should verify the list contains personal property such as vehicles titled in their name as of Jan. 1.

If the list is in error, it can be edited and newly acquired items added, Adams said.