Cape County takes no action on tax deferment opportunity

An optional government program allowing employers to defer Social Security tax withholdings from their employees’ paychecks apparently won’t affect Cape Girardeau County government employees.

Members of the County Commission on Thursday heard from county payroll director Gina Snyder, who said the program has a downside for both employers and employees. The program, announced in late August by U.S. Treasury Department, became available Sept. 1 and is intended to provide a short-term boost to the nation’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is just a deferment, it is not a forgiveness,” said Snyder, who looked into the pros and cons of the deferral program after some of the county’s 218 employees asked about it.

If an employer elected to participate in the program, the employer’s employees would see larger paychecks between now and the end of the year. But then the withholding would be doubled from January through April of next year.

“And if we were to do this, and an employee were to leave employment prior to getting the collected taxes back, the employer could be on the hook for paying those taxes,” Snyder said.

The county payroll director said the county’s outside CPA firm has also “advised against taking part in this deferral.”