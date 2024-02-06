All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 11, 2020

Cape County takes no action on tax deferment opportunity

An optional government program allowing employers to defer Social Security tax withholdings from their employees’ paychecks apparently won’t affect Cape Girardeau County government employees. Members of the County Commission on Thursday heard from county payroll director Gina Snyder, who said the program has a downside for both employers and employees. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

An optional government program allowing employers to defer Social Security tax withholdings from their employees’ paychecks apparently won’t affect Cape Girardeau County government employees.

Members of the County Commission on Thursday heard from county payroll director Gina Snyder, who said the program has a downside for both employers and employees. The program, announced in late August by U.S. Treasury Department, became available Sept. 1 and is intended to provide a short-term boost to the nation’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is just a deferment, it is not a forgiveness,” said Snyder, who looked into the pros and cons of the deferral program after some of the county’s 218 employees asked about it.

If an employer elected to participate in the program, the employer’s employees would see larger paychecks between now and the end of the year. But then the withholding would be doubled from January through April of next year.

“And if we were to do this, and an employee were to leave employment prior to getting the collected taxes back, the employer could be on the hook for paying those taxes,” Snyder said.

The county payroll director said the county’s outside CPA firm has also “advised against taking part in this deferral.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Although the commissioners could have elected to defer the tax withholdings until next year, they decided instead to take no action.

“Nothing changes unless (the county) takes action to do so,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

“I don’t see the advantage to anybody if, all of the sudden, next January you’re going to (start paying) double the amount you didn’t pay this year,” First District Commissioner Paul Koeper said after hearing from Snyder.

Tracy agreed: “If people want to reduce their withholding, they can do another W-4 form. You can do that and withhold nothing.”

“But then the day of reckoning comes when you fill out your taxes next year,” Koeper said.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy