Cape County South Park renovations set for hopeful year-end finish

Renovations are underway at Cape County South Park with the extension of existing sidewalk along the pond and the construction of bathrooms and a new shelter.
Park superintendent Bryan Sander said he is hopeful for the renovations to be done by the end of the year.
"We've been kind of delayed. We've had some other projects come along and guys are kind of spread thin right now," Sander said.
He said the new additions are there to better accommodate people who are fishing, putting on weddings and other visitors.
Sander pointed out they finished up the sidewalk along the east side of the pond "years ago," but are now finishing up the west side. He said the Cape Girardeau County Park Department applied for a Rec Trails grant in February 2021 to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Sander said the original price of the project was $120,800, and 80% of that was covered by the grant.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.