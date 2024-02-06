All sections
NewsFebruary 11, 2021

Cape County Sheriff's Office offering prescription delivery for seniors

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is offering to help deliver prescription medications that can't be waited on to seniors because of harsh road conditions from winter weather. According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler, this offer is open to all of Cape Girardeau County, however, callers should expect to answer a few questions to ensure there's no other viable way for them to get their medication...

J.C. Reeves

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is offering to help deliver prescription medications that can't be waited on to seniors because of harsh road conditions from winter weather.

According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler, this offer is open to all of Cape Girardeau County, however, callers should expect to answer a few questions to ensure there's no other viable way for them to get their medication.

"We have other roles to fulfill other than taking medication to people," Windbigler said. "A lot of pharmacies will do deliveries for prescriptions, as well, or other family members could help, but we certainly wouldn't want any senior to go without their prescription medication."

If there is no other means of getting necessary medication, contact the sheriff's office at (573) 243-3551.

