Cape County Sheriff's Office hiring for two positions

Interested applicants for the jail deputy position must be at least 21 years old, and applicants for the corrections officer position must be at least 18 years old and be Peace Officer Basic Training (POST) certified. Both positions require applicants to possess a high school diploma or equivalent, be a United States citizen, be a resident of Missouri and not have a felony record.

Applications are available at www.capecountysheriff.org, as well as at the sheriff’s office.