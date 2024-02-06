All sections
NewsOctober 28, 2024

Cape County Sheriff to present at local political meeting

Cape County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson will address community concerns at the Guardians of Liberty meeting on Oct. 29 at Delmonico's Steakhouse in Jackson.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Ruth Ann Dickerson
Ruth Ann DickersonSoutheast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson will be the featured speaker at the Tuesday, Oct. 29, meeting of the Guardians of Liberty in Southeast Missouri.

Dickerson has held her office since 2018 and is up for re-election on Nov. 5. She will discuss community concerns and take questions from the audience.

She serves as a member of the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad board, Drug Task Force board, Network Against Sexual Violence board, Senior and Law Enforcement Together board and other assignments.

The presentation is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Delmonico’s Steakhouse, 2951 Old Orchard Road, in Jackson.

Guardians of Liberty in Southeast Missouri describes itself as “a nonpartisan, community-based, grassroots organization that functions as a liberty-focused group at the local level.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

