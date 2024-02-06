All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 21, 2021
Cape County sheriff offers prevention advice to avoid residential porch piracy
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is warning residents, via its Facebook page, to be wary of criminals stealing packages off doorsteps and from mailboxes — particularly as the number of home-delivered items has increased dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Courtesy Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is warning residents, via its Facebook page, to be wary of criminals stealing packages off doorsteps and from mailboxes — particularly as the number of home-delivered items has increased dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas-based Package Guard, the sheriff's office notes in its social media post this week, reported 74% of packages are swiped during the day while homeowners are at work.

"We've had several mailboxes with items stolen from them and thefts from doorsteps during the day. It's happening quite a bit. However, we are making progress on solving those cases," Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday. "A lot of (theft) is being seen out of mailboxes, especially because Amazon, FedEx and other services deliver seven days a week. If something goes into the mailbox, not everyone checks it every day."

The theft problem appears to precede the more recent spike in online purchasing.

In December 2019, the New York Times reported up to 90,000 packages were either stolen or lost each day in New York City.

"Law enforcement is seeing this all across the country. It's a problem anywhere from the larger cities to the very rural communities," said Dickerson, who has been in the sheriff's department since 1983.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Prevention tips

Dickerson said there are ways to combat porch and mailbox piracy.

"Some companies and businesses are allowing their employees to have packages shipped to their facility, their place of business. When you're working, (criminals) realize you're not going to be home for long hours of time," Dickerson said.

"In some of the larger cities and more populated areas, some communities are setting up their own lockbox, where only the residents who live there have a key — and the UPS or Fed Ex driver can deliver it there and lock it up. In our area, we're seeing people who find a neighbor or relative who normally is home during the hours when packages are typically delivered -- and they direct the shipment to go there," she added.

Two efforts specifically designed to deter doorstep theft are offered by BoxLock and Amazon.

More about these doorstep theft deterrence programs and others in Monday's Business Notebook.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy