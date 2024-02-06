The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is warning residents, via its Facebook page, to be wary of criminals stealing packages off doorsteps and from mailboxes — particularly as the number of home-delivered items has increased dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas-based Package Guard, the sheriff's office notes in its social media post this week, reported 74% of packages are swiped during the day while homeowners are at work.

"We've had several mailboxes with items stolen from them and thefts from doorsteps during the day. It's happening quite a bit. However, we are making progress on solving those cases," Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday. "A lot of (theft) is being seen out of mailboxes, especially because Amazon, FedEx and other services deliver seven days a week. If something goes into the mailbox, not everyone checks it every day."

The theft problem appears to precede the more recent spike in online purchasing.

In December 2019, the New York Times reported up to 90,000 packages were either stolen or lost each day in New York City.

"Law enforcement is seeing this all across the country. It's a problem anywhere from the larger cities to the very rural communities," said Dickerson, who has been in the sheriff's department since 1983.