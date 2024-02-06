All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 24, 2022

Cape County sheriff gives annual Ruopp, Copeland awards to members of office

Lt. Jason Ladner received the Timothy J. Ruopp Award from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on May 17 as part of its observance of Law Enforcement Memorial Week. Ladner started at the sheriff's office as a civilian corrections officer in 2005 before leaving in 2010. He later returned in 2016 and was promoted to jail corporal in 2017. He then served in the office's patrol division in 2018 before being promoted, again, to his current role, of lieutenant of the jail division in 2019...

Nathan English
Lt. Jason Ladner, right, is this year's recipient of the of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office's Timothy J. Ruopp Award. Sgt. Trent Crihfield, left, Julie Mansfield and Ethan Garnett (not pictured), were given Copeland Excellence awards.
Lt. Jason Ladner, right, is this year's recipient of the of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office's Timothy J. Ruopp Award. Sgt. Trent Crihfield, left, Julie Mansfield and Ethan Garnett (not pictured), were given Copeland Excellence awards.Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office

Lt. Jason Ladner received the Timothy J. Ruopp Award from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on May 17 as part of its observance of Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

Ladner started at the sheriff's office as a civilian corrections officer in 2005 before leaving in 2010. He later returned in 2016 and was promoted to jail corporal in 2017. He then served in the office's patrol division in 2018 before being promoted, again, to his current role, of lieutenant of the jail division in 2019.

The award's namesake is a former member of the office who was killed in the line of duty in 1984 in San Diego. The award has been presented to "the most outstanding officer of the year" annually since Ruopp's death, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson presented Ladner with the award. The sheriff won the award twice herself, in 1986 and 2008. She was the first person to ever win the award multiple times.

Dickerson also gave out three Copeland Excellence awards to an employee in the field, business and jail operations, respectively. The awards are named after former Sheriff Norman Copeland. He served as the county's chief law enforcement officer for eight years, retiring in 1994.

The awards are given to "the employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office who has demonstrated they are indeed striving for excellence in the performance of the task assigned to them," the news release said.

Ethan Garnett, patrol deputy, received the award for field operations; Julie Mansfield, civil process clerk, received the business operations award; and Sgt. Trent Crihfield received the jail division award.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy