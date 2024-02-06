Lt. Jason Ladner received the Timothy J. Ruopp Award from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on May 17 as part of its observance of Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

Ladner started at the sheriff's office as a civilian corrections officer in 2005 before leaving in 2010. He later returned in 2016 and was promoted to jail corporal in 2017. He then served in the office's patrol division in 2018 before being promoted, again, to his current role, of lieutenant of the jail division in 2019.

The award's namesake is a former member of the office who was killed in the line of duty in 1984 in San Diego. The award has been presented to "the most outstanding officer of the year" annually since Ruopp's death, a news release from the sheriff's office said.