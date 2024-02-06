Cape County sheriff candidates discuss careers, qualifications

At Thursday evening’s meeting of the SEMO Pachyderm Club presentations were given by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and former Missouri Department of Public Safety director Charles A. “Drew” Juden III.

Dickerson is a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau County and has served in the sheriff’s department for more than 34 years. She announced her intent to seek reelection earlier this month.

During her address at Thursday’s meeting, Dickerson detailed her involvement with multiple safety boards, including the Network Against Sexual Violence, the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad and the SEMO Drug Task Force.

Dickerson said one of her strongest attributes was the mentorship she received from former sheriffs Norman Copeland and John Jordan.

She recounted her progression through the ranks of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department, beginning as a clerk and making her way through positions working with the jail and patrolling the county before becoming second-in-command behind former Sheriff Jordan.

Cape Girardeau County sheriff candidate Charles A. "Drew" Juden III speaks to attendees at a SEMO Pachyderm Club meeting Thursday at Delmonico's Steakhouse in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS

Dickerson was named interim sheriff in August 2018 after Jordan’s resignation, and two months later she won a special election to serve out the remainder of his term.

Juden announced in December he would seek the sheriff position. He has 38 years of experience with the Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety, and was appointed to serve as the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety by former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2017.