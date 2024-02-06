Cape County seeing a coronavirus 'spike'

Cape Girardeau County is seeing “increased community transmission” of COVID-19, Jane Wernsman, director of the county’s public health center, said Friday.

“We’re seeing a spike, yes,” Wernsman said.

Nearly three of every four active cases in the county, or 74%, are younger than 40.

On Sunday, the health department reported the 20 to 29 age demographic is responsible for the majority of the 132 active younger-than-40 cases, with a total of 82.