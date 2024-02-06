Cape County secures funding for Jackson jail expansion

Cape Girardeau County's jail in Jackson is, to put it simply, overcrowded, and Thursday the County Commission voted to approve a financing plan to expand the lockup's capacity substantially in two years' time.
Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, in a June 2 interview with the Southeast Missourian, drilled down on the inmate situation.
"The jail is currently designed to hold no more than 220 inmates, but we've stayed at a daily census of 280 to 300 for several years. Realistically, to be prepared for the future, we'll need at least 450 beds," said Dickerson, sheriff since 2018 and a member of the sheriff's office for more than 35 years.
By a unanimous vote, commissioners agreed to borrow $30.2 million over 20 years to construct an expansion of the current facility at 216 N. Missouri St.
At completion, the enlarged jail will have an estimated 495 beds.
Mark Grimm, bond counsel with St. Louis's Gilmore Bell, presented the financing arrangement to the three-member commission.
"The yearly debt service for the county will be $2.1 million," said Grimm, who added New York City's Webster Bank has been contracted.
"In total, it'll be a more than $40 million project because we're also going to use $10 million in cash from American Rescue Plan Act funds," said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy.
"Sometimes public entities will ask voters to pass a bond issue to get a project like this done, creating a tax to service that bond, but the market is pretty volatile with inflation so we're not asking for that to fund this jail expansion," Tracy noted.
"We feel like we've identified the money in current revenues sufficient to cover the cost. This is a private placement, which means Webster is providing the [$30.2 million] loan on a lease-purchase arrangement. Webster takes ownership of the real estate and the county will pay it off over two decades."
