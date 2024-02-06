All sections
NewsAugust 26, 2022

Cape County secures funding for Jackson jail expansion

Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County's jail will be expanded to a capacity of about 495 beds, set to be completed no later than mid-2024.
Cape Girardeau County's jail in Jackson is, to put it simply, overcrowded, and Thursday the County Commission voted to approve a financing plan to expand the lockup's capacity substantially in two years' time.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, in a June 2 interview with the Southeast Missourian, drilled down on the inmate situation.

"The jail is currently designed to hold no more than 220 inmates, but we've stayed at a daily census of 280 to 300 for several years. Realistically, to be prepared for the future, we'll need at least 450 beds," said Dickerson, sheriff since 2018 and a member of the sheriff's office for more than 35 years.

By a unanimous vote, commissioners agreed to borrow $30.2 million over 20 years to construct an expansion of the current facility at 216 N. Missouri St.

At completion, the enlarged jail will have an estimated 495 beds.

Cape Girardeau County jail administrator Richard Rushin addresses the County Commission on Feb. 14. The commission Monday OK'd a lease purchase agreement to expand the overcrowded lockup in Jackson. To Rushin's left is County Treasurer Roger Hudson. To his right, County Assessor Bob Adams. Obscured behind Rushin is County Auditor Pete Frazier.
Cape Girardeau County jail administrator Richard Rushin addresses the County Commission on Feb. 14. The commission Monday OK'd a lease purchase agreement to expand the overcrowded lockup in Jackson. To Rushin's left is County Treasurer Roger Hudson. To his right, County Assessor Bob Adams. Obscured behind Rushin is County Auditor Pete Frazier.Jeff Long
Mark Grimm, bond counsel with St. Louis's Gilmore Bell, presented the financing arrangement to the three-member commission.

"The yearly debt service for the county will be $2.1 million," said Grimm, who added New York City's Webster Bank has been contracted.

"In total, it'll be a more than $40 million project because we're also going to use $10 million in cash from American Rescue Plan Act funds," said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy.

Specifics

"Sometimes public entities will ask voters to pass a bond issue to get a project like this done, creating a tax to service that bond, but the market is pretty volatile with inflation so we're not asking for that to fund this jail expansion," Tracy noted.

"We feel like we've identified the money in current revenues sufficient to cover the cost. This is a private placement, which means Webster is providing the [$30.2 million] loan on a lease-purchase arrangement. Webster takes ownership of the real estate and the county will pay it off over two decades."

  • Borrowing, Tracy added, will be financed effectively at a 3.52% fixed interest rate.
  • Closing on the lease-purchase agreement with Webster Bank is scheduled for Tuesday.
  • County officials will work with St. Louis consulting firm Navigate Building Solutions to identify a design-build team from three applicants, which have already provided qualification information to county officials, to build the expanded jail.
  • Design-build applicants include Jackson's Penzel Construction; Little Dixie Construction of Columbia, Missouri; and River City Construction of Ashland, Missouri.
  • Groundbreaking, if all goes to plan, could be held by the end of the year with occupancy no later than mid-2024.
  • A similar design-build process was followed in constructing the current $20 million County Courthouse, which is also in Jackson and next door to the existing jail.
Local News
