Cape County secures funding for Jackson jail expansion

Cape Girardeau County's jail in Jackson is, to put it simply, overcrowded, and Thursday the County Commission voted to approve a financing plan to expand the lockup's capacity substantially in two years' time.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, in a June 2 interview with the Southeast Missourian, drilled down on the inmate situation.

"The jail is currently designed to hold no more than 220 inmates, but we've stayed at a daily census of 280 to 300 for several years. Realistically, to be prepared for the future, we'll need at least 450 beds," said Dickerson, sheriff since 2018 and a member of the sheriff's office for more than 35 years.

By a unanimous vote, commissioners agreed to borrow $30.2 million over 20 years to construct an expansion of the current facility at 216 N. Missouri St.

At completion, the enlarged jail will have an estimated 495 beds.