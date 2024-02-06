Cape County says mass fatality trailer ready to deploy, if needed

Cape Girardeau County is the caretaker of a trailer housed next to the coroner’s office on North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau with a demonstrated purpose to be used whenever disasters take many lives.

The “mass fatality trailer” is considered a “state asset,” according to the county’s emergency management agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler.

Winkler informed the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday if a request is made to the Missouri EMA, the trailer might be deployed to a COVID hot zone elsewhere in the state.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 32 people have died in the state in the past seven days because of COVID-19 — with no new fatalities in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties reported.

By contrast, in Greene County, the Springfield, Missouri, area, 10 new COVID deaths have been recorded in the past week.

While the pandemic is top-of-mind now, other disasters, such as an earthquake or a tornado, could also require the use of the 16-foot trailer, Winkler said.