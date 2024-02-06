Cape County sales tax revenue on the rise

After dipping slightly in January and February, sales tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County rebounded significantly this month, according to figures released Monday by the county treasurer's office.

Just more than $775,000 in sales tax revenue was deposited in the county's treasury this month, an increase of more than 21% compared to last month's sales tax total of $611,856.63 and more than 5.9% above the amount the county received in March 2020.

This month's deposit brought the county's year-to-date sales tax total to just under $2 million ($1,999,872.10), about 1.9% below the sales tax amount received in the first three months of 2020 ($2,037,702.68) in what would eventually become a record-setting year for county sales tax revenue.