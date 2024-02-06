Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson says the good news is the county’s sales tax revenue hasn’t decreased from where it was this time last year.

The bad news, though, is it hasn’t increased either. In fact, it’s almost exactly where it was a year ago.

Hudson provides updated tax revenue data to the Cape Girardeau County Commission every month and reported October’s numbers at Thursday’s meeting of the commissioners.

So far this year, Cape Girardeau County has received $6,223,878.32 from it’s half-cent sales tax, just $287.87 more than it had received by this time last year when the tax had generated $6,223.590.45. That’s an increase of 0.005%.

Last year, the county’s sale tax revenue was $7,356,605, 0.09% lower than 2017’s sales tax total of $7,363,023. It is the county’s single largest source of revenue.

“Sales tax is flat and will not increase because of out-of-state sales, including internet sales,” Hudson said, adding even though tax revenue is about the same as it was last year, “our costs are going up a lot more than that.”

Cape Girardeau County has had a half-cent sales tax since 1979, but in recent years, sales tax revenue has not kept up with the rate of inflation.

“When the sales tax was passed, they anticipated a 3.5% increase in tax revenue every year,” Hudson said. “Back then, the sales tax was coming in at a 9% increase (over the previous year) and some years it was an 11% increase during the mall opening and other retail expansions.”