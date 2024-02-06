Seven one-hundredths of a percentage point.

That’s the total increase in sales-tax revenue received by Cape Girardeau County in 2019 compared to 2018. The county’s half-cent sales tax is the county’s largest source of revenue.

The Missouri Department of Revenue made its 12th monthly sales-tax payment to the county earlier this month and according to figures released this week by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson, the county’s 2019 sales-tax revenue totaled $7,362,067.49, which is 0.07% more than the 2018 total of $7,356,605.67.

“It’s flat,” Hudson reported.

The December sales-tax payment does not include the holiday shopping season. Tax revenue generated by Black Friday purchases, as well as all other retail purchases made in Cape Girardeau County from about the third week of November until roughly the third week in December will be paid to the county in January.

“Because we’re on a cash accounting system, we don’t care when they (the Department of Revenue) collects it, we only care when we get it,” Hudson said.

The state’s December sales-tax payment to the county of $638,857.70, which was more than $9,000 less than the December 2018 payment of $647,944.32 and the lowest December payment in at least the last five years.