Sales tax revenue is slightly down for the year in Cape Girardeau County, while use tax revenue is up for the year, Treasurer Roger Hudson said.

For the year, according to data provided by Hudson, sales tax revenue is down 0.11 percent, or about $8,400 overall.

At Mondayï¿½s regular county commission meeting, Hudson said sales tax revenue could be down because of fewer automobiles sold.

But, he said by phone Monday, ï¿½Weï¿½ve had a fairly good year.ï¿½

The countyï¿½s sales tax revenue numbers are skewed because of an extra payment received by the state Department of Revenue in December 2017, Hudson said, which artificially inflated that total.

That means sales tax revenue for 2018 looks lower than it actually is, Hudson said.

As of November 2018, sales tax revenue was up by about 3 percent, he said.

Hudson said if it hadnï¿½t been for the December 2017 payment, sales tax revenue would be up for 2018 by about 4 percent.

As for use tax revenue, itï¿½s down by about 9 percent for December 2018 compared to December 2017, but for the year, is up by nearly 26 percent, $254,000, over 2017.

Use tax is collected on items bought elsewhere and shipped into the state ï¿½ online purchases are one example, as would be some building materials or heavy equipment.