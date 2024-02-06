Cape County Route Z reduced for pipe replacement

Route Z in Cape Girardeau County, between School Lane and Highway 25, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert pipe under the roadway. According to a news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily today and Wednesday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.