Cape County Route NN closed for pavement work

Pavement repairs to Route NN in Cape Girardeau County are scheduled to be completed today. Route NN is closed from Route N to Highway 25 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to allow Missouri Department of Transportation crews to perform the repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The road will be open to local traffic only.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
