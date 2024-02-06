Cape County Route KK reduced for pipe replacement

Route KK in Cape Girardeau County, between U.S. 61 and Interstate 55, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release indicates the work will be done today through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 888-275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
