Cape County Route KK reduced for pavement repairs

Route KK in Cape Girardeau County, between Route B and U.S. 61, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews level the road surface. The work will take place April 15 through May 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. As construction is underway, the work zone will have flaggers in place, the release said
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
