January 4, 2017

Cape County Route KK reduced for drainage work

Route KK in Cape Girardeau County from U.S. 61 to Interstate 55 will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. The work will take place 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday, according to a MoDOT news release...

Southeast Missourian

Route KK in Cape Girardeau County from U.S. 61 to Interstate 55 will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. The work will take place 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

