Cape County Route K reduced for pavement repairs

Route K in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work will be performed from Wednesday through July 1. Work between Highway 25 and County Road 206 will be done from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., while repairs between County Road 206 and U.S. 61/Kingshighway will be made from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the release said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
