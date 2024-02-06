All sections
December 19, 2017

Cape County Route AB closed for railroad repairs

Route AB in Cape Girardeau County will be closed between County Road 217 and County Road 219 as BNSF Railway crews perform crossing repairs. The railroad crossing will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release...

Southeast Missourian

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
