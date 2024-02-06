Cape County resident dies of COVID-19

As of Wednesday, active virus cases in the county continued to drop, down eight from Friday to 209.

On vaccinations, 55.2% of county residents have initiated a regimen, while 49.7% have completed their vaccination.

The county's seven-day testing positivity rate was 12.8% on Wednesday.

On the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, active cases rose by three to 12 (nine students and three employees). One person was in on-campus quarantine/isolation. Throughout the pandemic, the university has recorded 244 virus cases (221 students and 23 employees).