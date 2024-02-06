All sections
NewsOctober 7, 2021

Cape County resident dies of COVID-19

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday. The victim, a person in the 50 to 59 age group, became the county's 153 coronavirus victim. Officials with the county's public health center reported an additional 105 confirmed virus cases and 59 probable virus cases since their last update Friday. To date, 9,959 county residents have caught the virus, and another 2,734 probable cases have been tallied, totaling 12,693 for the pandemic...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday.

The victim, a person in the 50 to 59 age group, became the county's 153 coronavirus victim.

Officials with the county's public health center reported an additional 105 confirmed virus cases and 59 probable virus cases since their last update Friday. To date, 9,959 county residents have caught the virus, and another 2,734 probable cases have been tallied, totaling 12,693 for the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, active virus cases in the county continued to drop, down eight from Friday to 209.

On vaccinations, 55.2% of county residents have initiated a regimen, while 49.7% have completed their vaccination.

The county's seven-day testing positivity rate was 12.8% on Wednesday.

On the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, active cases rose by three to 12 (nine students and three employees). One person was in on-campus quarantine/isolation. Throughout the pandemic, the university has recorded 244 virus cases (221 students and 23 employees).

Local News
