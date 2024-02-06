Cape County reports two new coronavirus cases Thursday

Cape Girardeau County reported COVID-19 cases in the single digits Thursday.
Two cases were reported in the county, for a total of 436. There are 219 recoveries and three deaths. Four Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized. There are eight COVID-19 hospitalizations at Saint Francis Medical Center and 17 at SoutheastHEALTH.
Schnucks in Cape Girardeau joins other major retailers such as Target and Walmart in requiring masks in stores, according to a Thursday news release by the company. The requirement will be effective Monday.
Bollinger County reported one new case Thursday (31 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths). Stoddard County also reported one new case (161 total, 130 recoveries, nine deaths). No new cases were reported in Scott County (230 total, 169 recoveries, 13 deaths).
Two new cases were reported in Union County, Illinois: a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 50s. The county has a total of 216 cases, with 142 recoveries and 17 deaths. Alexander County, Illinois, reports no new cases (25 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths).
On Wednesday, Perry County reported 186 cases, 124 recoveries and four deaths.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.