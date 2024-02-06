All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 17, 2020

Cape County reports two new coronavirus cases Thursday

Cape Girardeau County reported COVID-19 cases in the single digits Thursday. Two cases were reported in the county, for a total of 436. There are 219 recoveries and three deaths. Four Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized. There are eight COVID-19 hospitalizations at Saint Francis Medical Center and 17 at SoutheastHEALTH...

Nicolette Baker

Cape Girardeau County reported COVID-19 cases in the single digits Thursday.

Two cases were reported in the county, for a total of 436. There are 219 recoveries and three deaths. Four Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized. There are eight COVID-19 hospitalizations at Saint Francis Medical Center and 17 at SoutheastHEALTH.

Schnucks in Cape Girardeau joins other major retailers such as Target and Walmart in requiring masks in stores, according to a Thursday news release by the company. The requirement will be effective Monday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bollinger County reported one new case Thursday (31 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths). Stoddard County also reported one new case (161 total, 130 recoveries, nine deaths). No new cases were reported in Scott County (230 total, 169 recoveries, 13 deaths).

Two new cases were reported in Union County, Illinois: a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 50s. The county has a total of 216 cases, with 142 recoveries and 17 deaths. Alexander County, Illinois, reports no new cases (25 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths).

On Wednesday, Perry County reported 186 cases, 124 recoveries and four deaths.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
The Latest: Harris and Trump push to energize key voting blo...
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yard...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy