Cape County reports two new coronavirus cases Thursday

Cape Girardeau County reported COVID-19 cases in the single digits Thursday.

Two cases were reported in the county, for a total of 436. There are 219 recoveries and three deaths. Four Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized. There are eight COVID-19 hospitalizations at Saint Francis Medical Center and 17 at SoutheastHEALTH.

Schnucks in Cape Girardeau joins other major retailers such as Target and Walmart in requiring masks in stores, according to a Thursday news release by the company. The requirement will be effective Monday.